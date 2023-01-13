Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,547 shares of company stock worth $3,765,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

