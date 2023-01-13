Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $47.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 236,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

