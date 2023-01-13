Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $5.00

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

VSTM stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

