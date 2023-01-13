Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Nintendo Stock Performance
Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
