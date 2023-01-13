Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $39.79

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye Global stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.