TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

TAGOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

