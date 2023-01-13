Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $44.00

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

