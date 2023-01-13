HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $7.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXOGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,755 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

