Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.
Kirkland’s Price Performance
Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.
Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s
In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland's (KIRK)
