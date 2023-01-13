Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

