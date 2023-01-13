Luminar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 206,098 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical volume of 79,057 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

