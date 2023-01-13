MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

