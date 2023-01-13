MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jan 13th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

