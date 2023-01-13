Traders Purchase Large Volume of Exela Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,133 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Exela Technologies by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 492,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 764,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exela Technologies by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 265,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

XELA stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

