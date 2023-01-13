Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,591 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,744% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 put options.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

