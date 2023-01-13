Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average volume of 1,324 call options.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

