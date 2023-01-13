Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 344% compared to the average volume of 437 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Inotiv Stock Performance

About Inotiv

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

