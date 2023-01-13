FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.