Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.