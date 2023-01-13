FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $18.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

COF stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

