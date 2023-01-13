Exelixis, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.