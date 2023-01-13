Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

