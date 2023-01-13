FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $32.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.42. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.65 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $369.94 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $396.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average of $336.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.