Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,659,024.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,298,803. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

