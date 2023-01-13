Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

