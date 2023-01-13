Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $821.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.71.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

