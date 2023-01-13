Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

