FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Issued By William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,116 shares of company stock worth $3,487,080 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

