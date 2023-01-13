Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.