FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now expects that the bank will earn $21.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.36. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Market Perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.03 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

SBNY stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

