Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MGM opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

