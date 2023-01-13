Public Storage Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.80 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.75. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

