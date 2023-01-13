SVB Leerink Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million.

Progyny Stock Up 1.3 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,367,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,114 shares of company stock worth $5,029,487. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

