Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $25.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.26. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $253.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $743.97.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

