Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £125 Price Target

Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($140.66).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £114.48 ($139.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a market cap of £177.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,902.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is £107.57. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.