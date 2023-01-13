Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 575 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 543.70 ($6.62) on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 536.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £69.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.52.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

