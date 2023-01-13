The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.80. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

