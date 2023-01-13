FY2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

