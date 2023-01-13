Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £1,974.49 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.49 ($2,405.57).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,923 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.64 ($2,421.59).

On Thursday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,894 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,996.86 ($2,432.82).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON SBO opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.38. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.31).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.