BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Acquires 78 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.19).

BP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BP opened at GBX 485 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The company has a market capitalization of £87.97 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.91.

Get BP alerts:

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BP

Several analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 560 ($6.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.86 ($6.58).

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.