BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Acquires 78 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.19).
BP Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BP opened at GBX 485 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The company has a market capitalization of £87.97 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.91.
BP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.57%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
