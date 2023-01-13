StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RVP opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06.
