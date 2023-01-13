StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
