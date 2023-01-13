StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

