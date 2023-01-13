The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

