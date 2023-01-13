RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.