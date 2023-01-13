RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.