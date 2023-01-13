IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IESC stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.27. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in IES by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in IES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

