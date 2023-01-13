StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 139.43% and a net margin of 83.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.