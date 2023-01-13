StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 139.43% and a net margin of 83.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

