Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM opened at €63.06 ($67.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.66 and a 200-day moving average of €56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 52 week high of €109.25 ($117.47).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

