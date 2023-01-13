Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xinyi Glass in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Xinyi Glass Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

