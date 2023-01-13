Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

