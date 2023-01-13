Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yankuang Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Yu anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Yankuang Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yankuang Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

