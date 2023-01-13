Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A opened at €40.23 ($43.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.99 and its 200-day moving average is €35.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

