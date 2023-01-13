National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FM opened at C$31.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
