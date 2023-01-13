National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Shares of FM opened at C$31.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

